Bob Vylan have announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Jigsaw Youth will be joining them on all dates. Bob Vylan released The Price of Life in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 12
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|May 13
|Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|May 14
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|May 15
|Pike Room
|Detroit, MI
|May 17
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|May 18
|Kanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|May 19
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN
|May 20
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA
|May 21
|Welcome to Rockville
|Daytona, FL
|May 23
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|May 24
|The Foundry at The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 25
|Elsewhere Zone One
|New York, NY
|May 28
|Sonic Temple
|Columbus, OH