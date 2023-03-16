Bob Vylan / Jigsaw Youth (US & CAN)

Bob Vylan
by Tours

Bob Vylan have announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Jigsaw Youth will be joining them on all dates. Bob Vylan released The Price of Life in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 12Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
May 13RitzMontreal, QC
May 14Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
May 15Pike RoomDetroit, MI
May 17SubterraneanChicago, IL
May 18KanzabarLouisville, KY
May 19Exit/InNashville, TN
May 20The Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA
May 21Welcome to RockvilleDaytona, FL
May 23DC9Washington, DC
May 24The Foundry at The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
May 25Elsewhere Zone OneNew York, NY
May 28Sonic TempleColumbus, OH