We are thrilled to bring to you a all new Punknews Exclusive premiere video for Vancouver, BC emotional punks Swear Jar. The band will be releasing a brand new single titled "Unfinished Business" tomorrow on streaming platforms and we have the offical music video to the track here a day early. The single will be available on their upcoming EP titled Swear Jar II, which will be out on March 31st, 2023 through Early Onset Records.

The band features members of Rest Easy, Youth Fountain, Parting Ways and The Greatest Sons.