Pupil Slicer announce new album, release “Blossom” video

by Em Moore
Pupil Slicer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blossom and will be out June 2 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and produced by David Gregory. Pupil Slicer released their album Mirrors in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Blossom Tracklist
1. glaring dark of night
2. momentary actuality
3. departure in solitude
4. creating the devil in our image
5. the song at creation's end
6. no temple
7. terminal lucidity
8. language of the stars
9. dim morning light
10. blossom