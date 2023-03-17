Knives: “Leeches”

by Em Moore
Bristol-based post-punks Knives have released a new song. It is called “Leeches” and is off their upcoming debut EP Newshounds which will be out on April 14. Knives will also be playing a handful of UK shows in April. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14
|Tiny Rebel
|Cardiff, UK (w/Framework, Spit Hood)
|Apr 16
|The Exchange Main Room - Outer Town
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 18
|The Victoria
|London, UK
|Apr 21
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK (w/IST IST, Saloon Dion)
|Apr 23
|The Peer Hat
|Manchester, UK