Knives: “Leeches”

Knives
by

Bristol-based post-punks Knives have released a new song. It is called “Leeches” and is off their upcoming debut EP Newshounds which will be out on April 14. Knives will also be playing a handful of UK shows in April. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 14Tiny RebelCardiff, UK (w/Framework, Spit Hood)
Apr 16The Exchange Main Room - Outer TownBristol, UK
Apr 18The VictoriaLondon, UK
Apr 21TheklaBristol, UK (w/IST IST, Saloon Dion)
Apr 23The Peer HatManchester, UK