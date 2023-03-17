Erica Dawn Lyle announces new album, releases cover of “War Pigs”

Former touring guitarist for Bikini Kill, Erica Dawn Lyle, has announced a new solo album. It is called Sympoiesis and will be out on April 26. Proceeds from pre-orders of the album will go to Defend the Atlanta Forest. A cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” which was partly recorded live in the Atlanta forest as well as the title track has been released. Erica Dawn Lyle released both Greatest Hits and the benefit album Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC with Vice Cooler in 2022. Check out the songs below.