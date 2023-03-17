Grade 2 / Crazy and The Brains / Slaughterhouse (US)

Grade 2
Grade 2 have announced US tour dates for this May. Crazy and The Brains and Slaughterhouse will be joining them on select dates. Grade 2 are currently touring the UK and Ireland and released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 04CharactersPomona, CA
May 05Brick’s Rock BarLos Angeles, CA
May 06Chain ReactionAnaheim, CAw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 07Voodoo Room at HOBSan Diego, CAw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 09Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CAw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 10GoldfieldSacramento, CAw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 12Star BarPortland, ORw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 13Madame Lou’sSeattle, WAw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 14Korah ShrineBoise, IDw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 15The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UTw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 17HQ w/DoyleDenver, COw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 18The Record BarKansas City, MOw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 19WC Social ClubChicago, ILw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 20Blueberry Hill at Duck RoomSt. Louis, MOw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 22TBDTBDTBA
May 23EmpireAustin, TXw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 24Paper TigerSan Antonio, TXw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 26191 TooleTucson, AZw/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
May 27Pub RockScottsdale, AZ
May 28Fremont Country ClubLas Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling club show supporting L7