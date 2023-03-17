Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Grade 2 have announced US tour dates for this May. Crazy and The Brains and Slaughterhouse will be joining them on select dates. Grade 2 are currently touring the UK and Ireland and released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 04
|Characters
|Pomona, CA
|May 05
|Brick’s Rock Bar
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 06
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 07
|Voodoo Room at HOB
|San Diego, CA
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 09
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 10
|Goldfield
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 12
|Star Bar
|Portland, OR
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 13
|Madame Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 14
|Korah Shrine
|Boise, ID
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 15
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 17
|HQ w/Doyle
|Denver, CO
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 18
|The Record Bar
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 19
|WC Social Club
|Chicago, IL
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 20
|Blueberry Hill at Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 22
|TBD
|TBD
|TBA
|May 23
|Empire
|Austin, TX
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 24
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 26
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|w/Crazy and The Brains, Slaughterhouse
|May 27
|Pub Rock
|Scottsdale, AZ
|May 28
|Fremont Country Club
|Las Vegas, NV
|Punk Rock Bowling club show supporting L7