Buggin / Spaced (UK & EU)

Buggin
Buggin have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Spaced will be joining them on all dates. Buggin released Brainfreeze in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 25OutbreakManchester, UK (Buggin only)
Jun 26Head of SteamNewcastle, UK
Jun 27The CabNewport, UK
Jun 28New Cross InnLondon, UK
Jun 29Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Jun 30AMCAntwerp, BE
Jul 01Superbowl of HardcoreRennes, FR
Jul 02EsspaceParis, FR
Jul 03ExzessFrankfurt, DE
Jul 04DynamoEindhoven, NL
Jul 05BEI Chez HeinzHannover, DE
Jul 06CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Jul 07Fajt FestVelke Mezirici, CZ
Jul 08Haltmich FestHalle, DE
Jul 09Ieper FestIeper, DE