Buggin have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. Spaced will be joining them on all dates. Buggin released Brainfreeze in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 25
|Outbreak
|Manchester, UK (Buggin only)
|Jun 26
|Head of Steam
|Newcastle, UK
|Jun 27
|The Cab
|Newport, UK
|Jun 28
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Jun 29
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Jun 30
|AMC
|Antwerp, BE
|Jul 01
|Superbowl of Hardcore
|Rennes, FR
|Jul 02
|Esspace
|Paris, FR
|Jul 03
|Exzess
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jul 04
|Dynamo
|Eindhoven, NL
|Jul 05
|BEI Chez Heinz
|Hannover, DE
|Jul 06
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 07
|Fajt Fest
|Velke Mezirici, CZ
|Jul 08
|Haltmich Fest
|Halle, DE
|Jul 09
|Ieper Fest
|Ieper, DE