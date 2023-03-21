The Drowns announce European tour

The Drowns
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Drowns have announced European tour dates for this spring and summer. Big Bouncy, Bovver Boy, and Boy Boogie will be joining them on all dates. The Drowns will be touring the US later this month with Lowerclass Brats and released their EP Lunatics [EP] in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 23Youth Brigade FestDortmund, DE
Jun 24irRealAulendorf, DE
Jun 25Mighty Sounds FestTabor, CZ
Jun 26TBATBA
Jun 27Spichlerz ZbożowyMogilno, PL
Jun 28Alte SchuleHalle, DE
Jun 29Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Jun 30Studio 30Saarbrucken, DE
Jul 01GlockenwerkstartMunchen, DE
Jul 02RHIZWien, AT
Jul 03Club P.M.K.Innsbruck, AT
Jul 04DynamoZurich, CH
Jul 05JuHa WestStuttgart, DE
Jul 06Cafe CentralWeinheim, DE
Jul 07VogelhausBocholt, DE
Jul 08Heile WeltMunster, DE
Jul 09SJOCK FestGierle, BE
Jul 10Peniche LegiaLiege, BE
Jul 11Wild RoverAachen, DE
Jul 12Nachtcafe WarholGroninigen, NL
Jul 13Wild at HeartBerlin, DE
Jul 14Sonic BallroomKoln, DE
Jul 15TrompeteBochum, DE