The Drowns have announced European tour dates for this spring and summer. Big Bouncy, Bovver Boy, and Boy Boogie will be joining them on all dates. The Drowns will be touring the US later this month with Lowerclass Brats and released their EP Lunatics [EP] in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 23
|Youth Brigade Fest
|Dortmund, DE
|Jun 24
|irReal
|Aulendorf, DE
|Jun 25
|Mighty Sounds Fest
|Tabor, CZ
|Jun 26
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 27
|Spichlerz Zbożowy
|Mogilno, PL
|Jun 28
|Alte Schule
|Halle, DE
|Jun 29
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Jun 30
|Studio 30
|Saarbrucken, DE
|Jul 01
|Glockenwerkstart
|Munchen, DE
|Jul 02
|RHIZ
|Wien, AT
|Jul 03
|Club P.M.K.
|Innsbruck, AT
|Jul 04
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Jul 05
|JuHa West
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jul 06
|Cafe Central
|Weinheim, DE
|Jul 07
|Vogelhaus
|Bocholt, DE
|Jul 08
|Heile Welt
|Munster, DE
|Jul 09
|SJOCK Fest
|Gierle, BE
|Jul 10
|Peniche Legia
|Liege, BE
|Jul 11
|Wild Rover
|Aachen, DE
|Jul 12
|Nachtcafe Warhol
|Groninigen, NL
|Jul 13
|Wild at Heart
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 14
|Sonic Ballroom
|Koln, DE
|Jul 15
|Trompete
|Bochum, DE