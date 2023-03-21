Generacion Suicida announce US tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Generacion Suicida have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band released their album Regeneration in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/29
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|3/30
|W. Columbia, SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|3/31
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|4/1
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|4/2
|Houston, TX
|The End
|4/3
|Austin, TX
|The Ballroom
|4/4
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|4/6
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|4/7
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teregram Ballroom
|4/8
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|4/10
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|4/11
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw
|4/12
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lous
|4/13
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|4/14
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Beehive
|4/15
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|4/16
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|4/18
|St. Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|4/19
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|4/20
|Hamtramck, MI
|Sanctuary
|4/21
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|4/22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit
|4/23
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar