Generacion Suicida announce US tour

Generacion Suicida announce US tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Generacion Suicida have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band released their album Regeneration in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
3/29Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
3/30W. Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavern
3/31Atlanta, GAThe Earl
4/1New Orleans, LASiberia
4/2Houston, TXThe End
4/3Austin, TXThe Ballroom
4/4San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
4/6San Diego, CACasbah
4/7Los Angeles, CATeregram Ballroom
4/8San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
4/10Portland, ORDante’s
4/11Vancouver, BCRickshaw
4/12Seattle, WAMadame Lous
4/13Boise, IDThe Shredder
4/14Salt Lake City, UTBeehive
4/15Denver, COMarquis Theater
4/16Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
4/18St. Paul, MNTurf Club
4/19Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
4/20Hamtramck, MISanctuary
4/21Columbus, OHAce of Cups
4/22Pittsburgh, PASpirit
4/23Baltimore, MDOttobar