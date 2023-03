11 hours ago by Em Moore

Barrie-based Nova Doll, the doom rock solo project of Casey of Heavy Petter, Angry Spells, and co-owner of Tarantula Tapes, has released their debut single. It is called “Waydown” and is available digitally now via Tarantula Tapes and Black Throne Productions. The song will be on their upcoming album Denaturing which will be out later this year. Check out the song below.