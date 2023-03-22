Taking Meds: “Memory Lane”

New York based four piece Taking Meds have released a 90's influenced single. The track is called "Memory Lane" and it will be the first of some more to come from the band. They will be out on tour this spring and summer all over the US, see below to check out the dates and details.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
04/06Long Island, NYAmityville Music Hallw/ Somerset Thrower
04/07Brooklyn, NYUnion Poolw/ Somerset Thrower
04/08Richmond, VALTC Festivalw/ Superheaven, Glitterer, Narrowhead, more
04/22Brooklyn, NYSt. Vitusw/ GEL, Peace Test, Dog Breath
05/18Bloomington, INAntumbra Room-
05/21Houston, TXWhite Oak Upstairsw/ Ridgeway
05/22San Antonio, TXVibes Undergroundw/ Ridgeway
05/24Mesa, AZNile Undergroundw/ Ridgeway
05/25San Fernando, CAMidnight Hourw/ Ridgeway
05/26Los Angeles, CAPeppermint Clubw/ Ridgeway
05/27Cupertino, CAX Barw/ Ridgeway
05/29Portland, ORMano Octulaw/ Ridgeway
05/30Seattle, WASunsetw/ Ridgeway
06/01Salt Lake City, UTThe Beehivew/ Ridgeway
06/02Denver, COGlobe Hallw/ Ridgeway and Lurk
06/04Milwaukee, WICactus Clubw/ LURK
06/05Columbus, OHDirty Dungareesw/ LURK