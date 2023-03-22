Taking Meds: “Memory Lane”

New York based four piece Taking Meds have released a 90's influenced single. The track is called "Memory Lane" and it will be the first of some more to come from the band. They will be out on tour this spring and summer all over the US, see below to check out the dates and details.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|04/06
|Long Island, NY
|Amityville Music Hall
|w/ Somerset Thrower
|04/07
|Brooklyn, NY
|Union Pool
|w/ Somerset Thrower
|04/08
|Richmond, VA
|LTC Festival
|w/ Superheaven, Glitterer, Narrowhead, more
|04/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|St. Vitus
|w/ GEL, Peace Test, Dog Breath
|05/18
|Bloomington, IN
|Antumbra Room
|-
|05/21
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Upstairs
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/22
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Underground
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/24
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Underground
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/25
|San Fernando, CA
|Midnight Hour
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/26
|Los Angeles, CA
|Peppermint Club
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/27
|Cupertino, CA
|X Bar
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/29
|Portland, OR
|Mano Octula
|w/ Ridgeway
|05/30
|Seattle, WA
|Sunset
|w/ Ridgeway
|06/01
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Beehive
|w/ Ridgeway
|06/02
|Denver, CO
|Globe Hall
|w/ Ridgeway and Lurk
|06/04
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|w/ LURK
|06/05
|Columbus, OH
|Dirty Dungarees
|w/ LURK