The Bollweevils announce new album 'Essential'

Chicago punk rock veterans the Bollweevils have announced that their new full length LP "Essential" will be released May 5th on Red Scare. This marks the band's first proper full length album since "Heavyweight" which was released in 1995.The band will be performing next supporting Rise Against on March 30 at Metro in Chicago. You can see the lead video and tracklist below.
Essential tracklist
01. Predisposition
02. Galt's Gulch
03. Disrespected Peggy Sue
04. Honesty
05. The Cutting Solution
06. Theme
07. Bottomless Pit
08. Our Glass
09. Resistance
10. Liniment And Tonic