Devo to release first authorized doucmentary

Devo are planning to release their first authorized documentary that covers the band's full history. The film will be composed of new interviews and archival footage. It's called Devo and will be directed by Chris Smith (American Movie, Fyre, Tiger King). BMG, Fremantle Documentaries, and Warner Music Entertainment are the executive producers.

Smith issued a statement, “Devo was a huge influence on me. Their approach to music, film, video, and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”