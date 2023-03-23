Listen to the new song by Transy Warhol!

by Em Moore
Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Austin-based queer punk rockers Transy Warhol! The song is called “Kaleidoscope” and is off their upcoming album Control. Control will be out April 28 and you can pre-order it right here. Transy Warhol will also be playing some shows in Texas this spring and you can see the dates below. Listen to the song below!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/24
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|04/08
|Austin, TX
|HitW
|04/22
|Austin, TX
|Chess Club
|05/11
|Austin, TX
|Ballroom
|05/13
|San Antonio, TX
|Pink Zeppelin
|06/07
|Austin, TX
|13th Floor
|06/14
|Austin, TX
|13th Floor
|06/21
|Austin, TX
|13th Floor
|06/28
|Austin, TX
|13th Floor