Listen to the new song by Transy Warhol!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Austin-based queer punk rockers Transy Warhol! The song is called “Kaleidoscope” and is off their upcoming album Control. Control will be out April 28 and you can pre-order it right here. Transy Warhol will also be playing some shows in Texas this spring and you can see the dates below. Listen to the song below!