Listen to the new song by Transy Warhol!

by

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Austin-based queer punk rockers Transy Warhol! The song is called “Kaleidoscope” and is off their upcoming album Control. Control will be out April 28 and you can pre-order it right here. Transy Warhol will also be playing some shows in Texas this spring and you can see the dates below. Listen to the song below!

DateCityVenue
03/24Austin, TXHotel Vegas
04/08Austin, TXHitW
04/22Austin, TXChess Club
05/11Austin, TXBallroom
05/13San Antonio, TXPink Zeppelin
06/07Austin, TX13th Floor
06/14Austin, TX13th Floor
06/21Austin, TX13th Floor
06/28Austin, TX13th Floor