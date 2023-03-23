The Punk Rock Museum announce April and May guided tour schedule

The Punk Rock Museum have announced the line-up for April and May tour guide schedule. The museum is expected to open it's door s on April 1st, 2023 and is set to have their bar, The Triple Down, ready to invite you all for a drink. See below to check out the line-up and their dates. Tickets for the guided tours are now available for these dates, click here to get your today or here for to get General Admission tickets.

Tour guide list for April and May 2023

Louichi Mayorga - Suicidal Tendencies/Luicidal April 1-2 & 4-6

Don Bolles - The Germs April 1-2

Smelly - NOFX April 4-6 April 7-9

Roger Miret - Agnostic Front April 7-9

Warren Fitzgerald - The Vandals April 11-14

Pete Koller - Sick Of It All April 14-16

Jennifer Finch - L7 April 13-16

Chris #2 - Anti Flag April 18-20

Mike Roche - TSOL April 18-20

Rick Lopez - The Casualties 21-23

Monkey - The Adicts April 21-23 & 25-27

Intruder Blue - Masked Intruder April 27-30

Eugene Hütz - Gogol Bordello April 28-30

Talli (Nubs) Osborne - Nubs & Her Studs April 1, 9, 15, 23, 29

Lou Koller - Sick Of It All - May 1-4 - 12 & 2:30

Casey Royer - Social Distortion, The Adolescents, & DI - May 1-4 - 12:30 & 3

Joe Escalante - The Vandals - May 5-7 - 12 & 2:30

Paddy Costello - Dillinger 4 - May 5-7 - 12:30 & 3

Li'l Joe Raposo - RKL & Lagwagon - May 8-11 - 12 & 2:30

Chris DeMakes - Less Than Jake - May 8-10 - 12:30 & 3

Greg Hetson - Circle Jerks & Bad Religion - May 11-14 - 12:30 & 3

Chris Freeman - Pansy Division - May 12-14 - 12& 2:30

Scott Shiflett - Face to Face - May 13-14 - 1 o'clock

Jason Cruz - Strung Out, Howl - May 15-18 - 12& 2:30

Louichi Mayorga - Suicidal Tendencies & Luicidal - May 15-18 - 12:30 & 3

Cinder Block - Tilt - May 19-21 - 12 & 2:30

Jordan Burns - Ten Foot Pole, Pulley, & Strung Out - May 19-21 - 12:30 & 3

Don Bolles - The Germs - May 22-25 - 12 & 2:30

Rick Thorne - Good Guys In Black - May 22-25 - 12:30 & 3

CJ Ramone - The Ramones & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes - May 26, 28, 29 - 12, 2:30, 5

Pinch - The Damned & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes - May 26-29 - 4 o'clock

Angelo Moore - Fishbone - May 26-28 - 1:30

Roger Miret - Agnostic Front - May 28-29 - 1 o'clock

Jake & Meggers - The Casualties - May 26, 27, 29 - 12:30, 3, 5:30

Efrem Schulz - Voodoo Glow Skulls, Manic Hispanic & Death By Stereo - May 30-31 - 12 & 2:30