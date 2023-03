6 hours ago by Em Moore

The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their new song “Bug Stepper” which features Corey Jesse Shields and Eric Crowley of Body Heist. The video pays tribute to the late Corey Jesse Shields and was created by Michael Crusty of Crusty Media. The song is off their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane which was released in 2021. Check out the video below.