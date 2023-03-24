James Dean & The Village Green announce self-titled EP

Kingston, NY based rock project (aka J.D. Fetcho) have released a self-titled five song EP today. The album was originally intended to be demos and was recorded and mixed in Fetcho’s basement by himself and a small cast of friends and family. The songs were mastered by Billy Mannino at Two Worlds Recording Studio.
Fetcho is also known for his work in Brooklyn based punk band Answering Machine.
I played all of the core instruments on each song but a ton of friends and family came down to the basement to help out with harmonies, keys, and some harmonica. Look for the full band to start playing out this summer.