Superbloom announce new EP

Brooklyn based alt-rock band Superbloom have announced they will be releasing their new EP, Life's A Blur on June 8th, 2023, which is also available for pre-order. The band also released the first single from the album for you all to check out, see below to listen to "Head First". The album was produced by the band, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch.

To celebrate the release the band will be playing their record release show at Brooklyn Made on June 10th. You can click here to grab a ticket.