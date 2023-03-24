Peter Murphy re-schedules Bowie tribute tour

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus was scheduled to front a David Bowie tribute tour organized by Adrian Belew. The tour was set to kick off in a few weeks. However, Peter Murphy has re-scheduled the tour for Fall.

His representatives released a statement: "CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE TOUR WITH PETER MURPHY RESCHEDULED OCTOBER / NOVEMBER WITH ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES ADDED Celebrating David Bowie has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023. Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpec"ted medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned. He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall. Initial reconfirmed dates are presented below. The tour producers are diligently exploring all options to stage performances in the cities that have been on-sale, alongside adding other markets due to popular demand. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. "