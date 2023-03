19 hours ago by Em Moore

Honey Revenge have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. It is called Retrovision and will be out June 23 via Thriller Records. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song “Airhead”. The video was directed by Devin Papadol, Ivan Maldonado, and Cassandra Waltmire and features animation by Agustin Esquibel. Honey Revenge are currently touring the US with The Home Team and will be touring with Loveless starting in May. Check out the video below.