Initiate have announced American and Western Canadian tour dates for this spring. In Time will be joining them on select dates. Initiate will be releasing their album Cerebral Circus on April 14 via Triple B Records and released their EP Lavender in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|5/19
|Oxnard, CA
|CFF
|5/20
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe
|5/21
|Corona, CA
|Union Barber
|5/22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|5/23
|Fresno, CA
|Destruction Warehouse
|5/24
|San Fransisco, CA
|Thee Parkside
|5/25
|Sacramento, CA
|Cafe Colonial
|5/26
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project (w/In Time)
|5/27
|Boise, ID
|The Range (w/In Time)
|5/28
|Portland, OR
|Mano Oculta (w/In Time)
|5/29
|Bellingham, WA
|The Ballroom (w/In Time)
|5/30
|Tacoma, WA
|Hammerhead House (w/In Time)
|5/31
|Seattle
|Arc’teryx Seattle
|6/1
|Spokane
|Whipstaff Manor (w/In Time)
|6/2
|Vernon, BC
|Record City
|6/3
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens Pub
|6/5
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Beehive
|6/6
|Laramie, WY
|Ruffed Up Duck
|6/7
|Denver, CO
|7th Circle