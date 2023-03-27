Initiate announce US tour dates

Initiate
by Tours

Initiate have announced American and Western Canadian tour dates for this spring. In Time will be joining them on select dates. Initiate will be releasing their album Cerebral Circus on April 14 via Triple B Records and released their EP Lavender in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
5/19Oxnard, CACFF
5/20San Diego, CAChe Cafe
5/21Corona, CAUnion Barber
5/22Las Vegas, NVEagle Aerie Hall
5/23Fresno, CADestruction Warehouse
5/24San Fransisco, CAThee Parkside
5/25Sacramento, CACafe Colonial
5/26Reno, NVHolland Project (w/In Time)
5/27Boise, IDThe Range (w/In Time)
5/28Portland, ORMano Oculta (w/In Time)
5/29Bellingham, WAThe Ballroom (w/In Time)
5/30Tacoma, WAHammerhead House (w/In Time)
5/31SeattleArc’teryx Seattle
6/1SpokaneWhipstaff Manor (w/In Time)
6/2Vernon, BCRecord City
6/3Calgary, ABDickens Pub
6/5Salt Lake City, UTBeehive
6/6Laramie, WYRuffed Up Duck
6/7Denver, CO7th Circle