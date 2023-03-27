Watch the new video by The Mendozaz!

The Mendozaz
by Exclusive Videos

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Toronto-based pop- punk trio The Mendozaz! The video is for their song “Dapper Man” which is off their album Up and At Them that was released in 2021. The video was directed by Jason Romilly. Speaking to Punknews about the video, guitarist and vocalist Jonny Mendoza said,

”At its core, “Dapper Man” is a song about mistaken identity. For the video we wanted to explore the different ways people interpret identity. We recruited female-presenting musicians, models and actors and asked them to show up dressed as their version of a ‘Dapper Man’. Then we asked some male-presenting performers to dress as their version of a ‘Lovely Lady’. We ended up with a pretty eclectic bunch.”

The Mendozaz will be touring around Ontario this spring before playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. Watch the video and check out the dates below!

DateCityVenue
Apr 06Waterloo, ONPin Up Arcade
Apr 07London, ONPalasad Social Bowl
Apr 08Windsor, ONMeteor
Apr 20Toronto, ONBovine Sex Club
Apr 22Hamilton, ONDoors Pub
Apr 23Barrie, ONThe Queens
May 06Ajax, ONRotilicious
May 19Guelph, ONJimmy Jazz
May 20Montreal, QCPouzza Fest