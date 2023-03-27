Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Toronto-based pop- punk trio The Mendozaz! The video is for their song “Dapper Man” which is off their album Up and At Them that was released in 2021. The video was directed by Jason Romilly. Speaking to Punknews about the video, guitarist and vocalist Jonny Mendoza said,



”At its core, “Dapper Man” is a song about mistaken identity. For the video we wanted to explore the different ways people interpret identity. We recruited female-presenting musicians, models and actors and asked them to show up dressed as their version of a ‘Dapper Man’. Then we asked some male-presenting performers to dress as their version of a ‘Lovely Lady’. We ended up with a pretty eclectic bunch.”

The Mendozaz will be touring around Ontario this spring before playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. Watch the video and check out the dates below!