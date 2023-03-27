Pool Kids have announced headlining tour dates for this summer. Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 31. Pool Kids will be touring Europe and the UK with La Dispute and Oceanator in April and touring the US with Pup and Beach Bunny in May. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 06
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 07
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|Jul 08
|The Pleasant Underground Festival
|Pontiac, MI
|Jul 09
|X-Ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI
|Jul 11
|Marquis Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Jul 12
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City. UT
|Jul 14
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 15
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 16
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 18
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Jul 19
|Andy’s
|Denton, TX
|Jul 21
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 22
|Hooch and Hive
|Tampa, FL
|Jul 23
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Jul 24
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Jul 25
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Jul 28
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 01
|Songbyrd
|Washington. DC