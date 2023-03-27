Pool Kids / Sydney Sprague / Chase Petra (US)

Pool Kids
by Tours

Pool Kids have announced headlining tour dates for this summer. Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 31. Pool Kids will be touring Europe and the UK with La Dispute and Oceanator in April and touring the US with Pup and Beach Bunny in May. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 06Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 07Mahall’sLakewood, OH
Jul 08The Pleasant Underground FestivalPontiac, MI
Jul 09X-Ray ArcadeCudahy, WI
Jul 11Marquis TheatreDenver, CO
Jul 12Kilby CourtSalt Lake City. UT
Jul 14Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Jul 15The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Jul 16Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Jul 18MohawkAustin, TX
Jul 19Andy’sDenton, TX
Jul 21The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Jul 22Hooch and HiveTampa, FL
Jul 23Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Jul 24New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Jul 25Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Jul 28Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 01SongbyrdWashington. DC