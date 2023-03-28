Cable Ties announce new LP, release “Time For You” video

Australian punks Cable Ties have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Her Plans and will be out on June 23 via Merge Records and Poison City. The band have also released a video for their new song “Time For You” The video was filmed at DCF Studios in Thornbury and was directed by Nina Renee. Cable Ties released their album Far Enough in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.