Hot Mulligan have announced US shows for this summer. Stand Atlantic, Free Throw, Cliffdiver, and Ben Quad will be playing support on select dates. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their album Why Would I Watch on May 12 and released their EP I Won’t Reach Out To You in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 09
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|w/Stand Atlantic
|Jul 28
|Rialto
|Tucson, AZ
|w/Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver
|Jul 30
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/Cliffdiver, Ben Quad
|Jul 31
|Beer City Music Hall
|Oklahoma City, OK
|w/Cliffdiver, Ben Quad
|Aug 02
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Free Throw, Cliffdiver