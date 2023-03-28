Hot Mulligan announce US shows

Hot Mulligan
by Tours

Hot Mulligan have announced US shows for this summer. Stand Atlantic, Free Throw, Cliffdiver, and Ben Quad will be playing support on select dates. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their album Why Would I Watch on May 12 and released their EP I Won’t Reach Out To You in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 09Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NCw/Stand Atlantic
Jul 28RialtoTucson, AZw/Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver
Jul 30Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NMw/Cliffdiver, Ben Quad
Jul 31Beer City Music HallOklahoma City, OKw/Cliffdiver, Ben Quad
Aug 02Delmar HallSt. Louis, MOw/Free Throw, Cliffdiver