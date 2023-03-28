Australian hardcore band Speed have announced tour dates for Australia for this spring. Sunami and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Speed released their EP A Gang Called Speed in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 25
|Lion Arts Factory
|Adelaide, AU
|May 26
|Prince Bandroom
|Melbourne, AU
|May 27
|Stay Gold
|Melbourne, AU
|May 28
|The Basement
|Canberra, AU
|May 30
|The Newcastle Hotel
|Newcastle, AU
|May 31
|Vinnie’s Dive Bar
|Gold Coast, AU
|Jun 01
|The Zoo
|Brisbane, AU
|Jun 03
|Back on the Map Vol. 2
|Sydney, AU