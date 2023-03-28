Speed / Sunami / Scowl (Australia)

Speed
Australian hardcore band Speed have announced tour dates for Australia for this spring. Sunami and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Speed released their EP A Gang Called Speed in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 25Lion Arts FactoryAdelaide, AU
May 26Prince BandroomMelbourne, AU
May 27Stay GoldMelbourne, AU
May 28The BasementCanberra, AU
May 30The Newcastle HotelNewcastle, AU
May 31Vinnie’s Dive BarGold Coast, AU
Jun 01The ZooBrisbane, AU
Jun 03Back on the Map Vol. 2Sydney, AU