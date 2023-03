Sign Language announce debut LP, release “Crumbling” video

2 hours ago by Em Moore

Sign Language have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Madison and Floral and will be out April 21 via Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Crumbling” which was shot by Carlisle Jones at Lawnchair Youth. Sign Language released their two-song single Window Pain in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.