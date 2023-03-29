Sign Language announce debut LP, release “Crumbling” video

by Em Moore
Sign Language have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Madison and Floral and will be out April 21 via Sunday Drive Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Crumbling” which was shot by Carlisle Jones at Lawnchair Youth. Sign Language released their two-song single Window Pain in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Madison and Floral Tracklist
Madison Ave.
The Nothing
Abide
The Silence
Burning House
Only You
Crumbling
World of Light
Unfamiliar