Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong of Operation Ivy have formed a new band. It's called Bad Optix and also includes Joey Castillo (Danzig, Circle Jerks, The Bronx) and bassist Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk). Apparently, the band has existed since March 2021 (Jesse has made vague allusions to his new project over the past number of months).

The band has released a new track called "Raid." The new track kicks off the Hellcat Singles Club: a collection of new releases by a variety of bands curated by Tim Armstrong and the Hellcat team. You can check it out below.