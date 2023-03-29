We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive Premiere for New Haven, CT emo rockers Mighty Tortuga. The band just released a new single titled "Let Me Down" and announced the released of their new EP titled The Plague Inside Your Head. The album will be out on June 9th, 2023 and they will be touring the East Coast in May and June to celebrate the release. The album and tour dates are available now for pre-order/sale, you can click here to get yours today.