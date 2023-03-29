Mighty Tortuga announce new EP and release single

by Streams

We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive Premiere for New Haven, CT emo rockers Mighty Tortuga. The band just released a new single titled "Let Me Down" and announced the released of their new EP titled The Plague Inside Your Head. The album will be out on June 9th, 2023 and they will be touring the East Coast in May and June to celebrate the release. The album and tour dates are available now for pre-order/sale, you can click here to get yours today.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
May 3Norwalk, CTWall St Theatre
May 5Brooklyn, NYMeadows
May 6Southbridge, MAStarlite
May 21Providence, RIThe Parlour
June 8Lowell, MATaffeta
June 9Worcester, MAPalladium Upstairs
June 10New York, NYArlene's Grocery
June 16Boyds, MDThe Garage
June 17Ambler, PAThe Yard
June 24Providence, RIAlchemy