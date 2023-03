Portrayal of Guilt announce new album, release short film

8 hours ago by Em Moore

Portrayal of Guilt have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Devil Music and will be out digitally on April 20 and physically on April 21 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a short film for Side B of the record (“I (One Last Taste of Heaven)”, “II (Untitled)”, “III (Burning Hand)”, “IV (Where Angels Come to Die)”, “V (Devil Music”) that was directed by Emmanuella Zachariou. A DVD including the short film and bonus video content will also be released and is expected out on May 22. Portrayal of Guilt will be touring Europe with Muscle Worship starting in April and touring Japan with Palm in late May. The band released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.