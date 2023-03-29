Meet Me @ The Altar have announced tour dates for this spring. Kid Sister and Chloe Lilac will be joining them on the majority of dates. Meet Me @ The Altar released their album Past // Present // Future easier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|Hangout Music Festival
|Gulf Shores, AL (Meet Me At The Altar only)
|May 23
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|May 24
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|May 26
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA
|May 27
|Adjacent Fest
|Atlantic City, NJ (Meet Me At The Altar only)
|May 29
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO
|May 31
|Washington’s
|Fort Collins, CO
|Jun 01
|Vultures
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jun 03
|Taste Addison
|Addison, TX (Meet Me At The Altar only)
|Jun 04
|Outloud Raising Voices Fesival
|Los Angeles, CA (Meet Me At The Altar only)
|Jun 06
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|Jun 08
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Jun 09
|Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 10
|Beer City
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Jun 12
|Recordbar
|Kansas City, MO
|Jun 13
|Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|Jun 14
|Woolys
|Des Moines, IA
|Jun 16
|Amsterdam Hall
|St. Paul, MN
|Jun 17
|Chicago Pride
|Chicago, IL (Meet Me At The Altar only)
|Jun 19
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jun 20
|The Hi-Fi
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 21
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 16
|Festival E’Ete De Quebec
|Quebec City, QC (Meet Me At The Altar only)