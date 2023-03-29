Meet Me @ The Altar / Kid Sister / Chloe Lilac (US & Quebec)

Meet Me @ The Altar
by Tours

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced tour dates for this spring. Kid Sister and Chloe Lilac will be joining them on the majority of dates. Meet Me @ The Altar released their album Past // Present // Future easier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19Hangout Music FestivalGulf Shores, AL (Meet Me At The Altar only)
May 23Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
May 24OttobarBaltimore, MD
May 26Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA
May 27Adjacent FestAtlantic City, NJ (Meet Me At The Altar only)
May 29Blueberry Hill Duck RoomSt. Louis, MO
May 31Washington’sFort Collins, CO
Jun 01VulturesColorado Springs, CO
Jun 03Taste AddisonAddison, TX (Meet Me At The Altar only)
Jun 04Outloud Raising Voices FesivalLos Angeles, CA (Meet Me At The Altar only)
Jun 06191 TooleTucson, AZ
Jun 08Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
Jun 09Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
Jun 10Beer CityOklahoma City, OK
Jun 12RecordbarKansas City, MO
Jun 13Waiting RoomOmaha, NE
Jun 14WoolysDes Moines, IA
Jun 16Amsterdam HallSt. Paul, MN
Jun 17Chicago PrideChicago, IL (Meet Me At The Altar only)
Jun 19X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Jun 20The Hi-FiIndianapolis, IN
Jun 21Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 16Festival E’Ete De QuebecQuebec City, QC (Meet Me At The Altar only)