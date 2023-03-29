Check out the new video by Resurrectionists!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Resurrectionists!

The Milwaukee band take country, blues, and folk and then creep it up with some slow rumbling doom and goth influence. Their new single "(hotel with pool)" exemplifies the band new adventurous style, where they take the dark core and add some twisits and turns as well as feedback that sounds like a fax machine malfunctioning. It's rad.

The video, directed by conan Neutron, is off Now That We Are All Ghosts. That;s out via Seismic Wave Entertainment on April 3rd on 12-inch vinyl LP, CD and Digital formats. You can see the video below, right now!