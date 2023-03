14 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based Queen of Swords, the project of Aerin Fogel who played in The Bitters with Ben Cook of Fucked Up and Young Guv, has announced that they've signed to Get Better Records. A video for their first new single in six years called “Waiting To Love” has also been released. The video was created by Good Job Hi Five. The song features vocals and keys by Kritty Uranowski and is available digitally now. Queen of Swords released Queen of Swords in 2017. Check out the video below.