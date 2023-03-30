The Filthy Radicals have announced a handful of shows for May. Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit will be joining them on all dates. This run of Ontario shows will culminate in all three bands playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal, Quebec on May 19. The Filthy Radicals released their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 16
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|May 17
|The Atria
|Oshawa, ON
|May 18
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|May 19
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC