Crisis Party announce Canadian tour

Crisis Party announce Canadian tour
by Tours

Ottawa-based Crisis Party have announced Canadian tour dates for the spring. The band released their EP Welcome to the Party in 2022 on Dirt Cult Records. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
04/08Ottawa ONLive on Elginw/Preloved
04/12Edmonton ABThe Aviaryw/Real Sickies, Bench Party
04/13Calgary ABThe Palomino Smokehousew/No Brainer, Glitter Glue, Fulfillment
04/14Kamloops BCKami Inn Pubw/Dirtnap, Growlix, Knox, Short Leash
04/15Vancouver BCThe Black Labw/Blimp, Glue Unit, Leeroys Garage
04/16Victoria BCLittle Fernwoodw/Sharky, Pooched
04/22Montreal QCCasa del Popolow/Private Lives, Durex, Memory Chain
05/10Quebec City, QCTBATBA
05/11Saint John, NBTBATBA
05/12Moncton, NBTBATBA
05/13Halifax, NSTBATBA
05/14Charlottetown, PEITBATBA
05/21Ottawa, ONTBATBA