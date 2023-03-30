Ottawa-based Crisis Party have announced Canadian tour dates for the spring. The band released their EP Welcome to the Party in 2022 on Dirt Cult Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|04/08
|Ottawa ON
|Live on Elgin
|w/Preloved
|04/12
|Edmonton AB
|The Aviary
|w/Real Sickies, Bench Party
|04/13
|Calgary AB
|The Palomino Smokehouse
|w/No Brainer, Glitter Glue, Fulfillment
|04/14
|Kamloops BC
|Kami Inn Pub
|w/Dirtnap, Growlix, Knox, Short Leash
|04/15
|Vancouver BC
|The Black Lab
|w/Blimp, Glue Unit, Leeroys Garage
|04/16
|Victoria BC
|Little Fernwood
|w/Sharky, Pooched
|04/22
|Montreal QC
|Casa del Popolo
|w/Private Lives, Durex, Memory Chain
|05/10
|Quebec City, QC
|TBA
|TBA
|05/11
|Saint John, NB
|TBA
|TBA
|05/12
|Moncton, NB
|TBA
|TBA
|05/13
|Halifax, NS
|TBA
|TBA
|05/14
|Charlottetown, PEI
|TBA
|TBA
|05/21
|Ottawa, ON
|TBA
|TBA