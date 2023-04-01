How to Elevate Your Spring Style

Safety pins are the most versatile things that you can have at your disposal because they are the one item that makes the change from season to season painless unless you stick yourself with an open pin (we do not recommend this). They can be added safely and securely to a wide variety of clothes including band t-shirts, pants - both ripped and intact, flat caps (you CANNOT call yourself a punk unless your capsule wardrobe contains several of these bad boys), skirts, shorts, sundresses, and of course, any and all designer goods you have. Read below for some tips and tricks for flawless spring fashion!

Spring is here and that means that it is time to update your wardrobe! It can be extremely overwhelming to put together outfits that carry that effortless spring vibe but do not fret, we at Punknews are here to help! We will tell you all the tips and tricks that you can use to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. The secret is safety pins! Available from any dollar store, hardcore store, craft store, or big box store, it has never been easier to add some zest to your staple pieces.

1. Completely cover your clothing item of choice with safety pins!

Why stop at just one or two safety pins when you can use them all? Cover all available space on any clothing item and feel like you are wearing the finest chainmail in all the land. You will dazzle, you will shine, and you will be ready to charge into battle at the drop of a hat.

2. Pull out all of the stitches and replace them with safety pins!

This is the most time-consuming tip on this list but as any fashionista worth their salt will tell you, it takes time to look this good. The safety pins will also create vents to help you stay cool in the rapidly warming climate. Pro tip: using larger safety pins will create larger vents and promote better airflow. Make sure you save all of the threads that you remove as it will come in handy for future projects.

3. Create embellishments out of safety pins!

If you’re looking to showcase your creativity this season, create your own brooch out of safety pins. Some of the most on-trend creations include flowers, skulls, exact replicas of famous works of art such as the Mona Lisa (make sure she’s wearing a leather jacket - with safety pins of course! - for max punx points), and a Union Jack. If you want to get meta with it, create a safety pin made out of safety pins!

4. Paint your safety pins in spring colours!

As we all know, spring is a time filled with bright pastel colours and what better way to incorporate some colour into your wardrobe than to paint your safety pins! You can pick any colour that you want and can elevate this look even further by using glow-in-the-dark paint making the move from daywear to nightwear seamless. Pro tip: if you don’t have any spare paint laying around, go to your local drugstore and paint your pins using the wide variety of nail polish on the shelves! Painting eggs is so last year.

5. Become a living, breathing safety pin!

This tip is perfect for all seasons! Show your love for all things punk by becoming one of the subculture’s most identifiable markers. To do this is very simple, track down a wizard (we recommend the highly sought-after Merlin), make their acquaintance, buy them a nice dinner, and ask nicely for them to perform the spell. If all goes according to plan, you will be turned into a human-sized safety pin! (Please note that this will not increase your height, thank you for understanding. This tip was brought to you by Merlin’s Safety Pin Emporium.)