Top 7 Things You Need to Survive Festival Season

Summer Festival season is amongst us again. Whether you are going to Coachella to see Black Pink and the Linda Lindas or heading to The Fest in the fall for all of the ORG-core bands you forgot we covered here at Punknews. Here are a few things that you may want to keep around to help you survive your next festival.

Comfy Shoes - You're probably going to be standing around all day, whether it is inside waiting to put an order at the bar or outside in the sweltering heat. You will probably want to wear something less fashionable and more comfortable, something with a good insole possibly. Wearing flip-flops is probably not smart if you are going to stand around the pit all night and you like to keep your toes, or even Crocs in the rain… you are wearing water boats for the day. You might want to start breaking in some Docs as that might be on brand and help gain some sensible footwear points.

Hydration- Staying hydrated is important for you to sustain life. You may want to make sure you are well hydrated during the event to prevent yourself from passing out in the summer heat or the sold-out packed sardine can fan experience heat. You may even want to partake in a recreational group drinking around a bar, possibly in between sets and standing in the way of folks trying to get to the bathroom.

A snack - So if staying hydrated is important… then having a snack is equally as important. Festivals can be long days of standing and waiting for something to happen. You definitely need a snack on hand so we can all have a good time and not be super grumpy from a rumbly tummy.

Sun Protection- Especially important for outdoor settings. The sun is the bringer of life but in moderation for some vampire-like humans with desk jobs. Might be a good idea to make sure you are covered with either a hat/sunglasses and sunscreen for all of those artful ink investments you may or may not have on your body.

Ear Plugs- What?! WHAT?!!! I can’t hear you? Protect those ears. Hearing loss is awful and the last thing we need is a bunch of folks that are screaming at each other who are right next to each other talking about alien abductions.

A charger for your phone -You need to keep a phone charged so you can annoyingly take selfies during the band plays and/or to call those ride-sharing vehicles to get you and your friends after the show.

Money- All of this requires money. PERIOD.

Also, you should go check out our Punknews table over at Coachella this year. We will have glow sticks, glitter, and some pucca shells available for festival goers.