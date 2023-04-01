How to Tell if Your Favorite Band Just Isn't That Into You, Anymore

by John Gentile
We've all been there. your favorite band used to be… different. The songs they wrote spoke directly to you, like they were written with you in mind. At the gig, the bass player looked down and definitely smiled directly at you. The merch fit your EXACT aesthetic.
But now, it feels like something has changed. The band seems more distant. They don't seem to take your mindset into consideration when releasing new music. Their social media just isn't as responsive as it used to be. It's almost like they don't even know you exist…
Is this really happening or are you just paranoid?! Read below for some signs that your favorite band just isn't THAT into you, anymore.
Signs that your favorite band just isn't that into you, anymore
- They book a tour, but it isn't routed to your exact city, and you have to drive 25 minutes to actually see them
- They haven't responded to your 857th, 858th, or 859th DM
- You screamed out a request for the song that is only on their demo cassette from ten years ago, but the didn't play it on stage.
- The have changed their sound.
- They are playing larger venues and now you are too far back to tell what kind of shampoo they use by smell alone
- When you paid for a VIP meet-n-greet, and made that really cool and funny and intelligent and clever and cute reference to the homage to Great Gatsby on the b-side to their third pre-album single, they didn't piuck up on it… or at least ACTED like they didn't pick up on it.
- The new album sounds, well different, and it's like it wasn't written exactly for you to help you overcome that breakup from two weeks ago that has shattered your entire existence, but you'll get over it, but never forget it
- They didn't send a "thank you" for the box of your hair that you sent to them
- You e-mailed their booking agent to see if they would play "You" fest, the new series that you are curating with your excellent taste, but the booking agent didn't respond. You even offered $50 and all the bud light they can drink (up to 12 bottles)
- You asked their PR if they want to come on the punknews podcast, and the PR person asked for traffic stats. :'(