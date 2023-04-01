Quiz: Which classic punk rocker is your style icon?

You put so much effort into putting together the perfect outfit, from picking out the perfect pieces to arranging them in the most pleasing manner. When you are admiring yourself in the mirror, the thought crosses your mind, “What classic punk rocker truly is my style icon?” After many scientific trials, we at Punknews have devised this quiz to help you finally find an answer to this question!

How would you describe your personality?

A. Productive, funny, smart.

B. Gentle, structured, creative.

C. Innovative, intense, passionate.

D. Inventive, moody, perfectionist.

E. Trailblazer, multi-talented, fiery.

Describe your hair in one word.

A. Neat.

B. Iconic.

C. Distinctive.

D. Wild.

E. Blonde.

What’s your favourite thing to eat before a show?

A. A meat or vegetable pie.

B. Beef and beer stew with fruit and wine.

C. Lots of bread.

D. Mac and cheese.

E. Pizza or poutine.

Where do you stand when you go to shows?

A. If I’m not on stage, I’m in the VIP section.

B. I prefer to have a chair.

C. At the front.

D. I usually move around to find the best acoustics.

E. Depends on who’s playing.

How many times have you called someone a poser?

A. Maybe once or twice.

B. I don’t believe I ever have.

C. Lots, people need to be critiqued.

D. Countless times.

E. Only one person and they know who they are.

How many times have you been called a poser?

A. Too many to name, but I’ve lived well by paying them no mind.

B. Never.

C. Many times.

D. HA HA HA!

E. Who fucking cares?

QUICK NAME 3 SONGS!

A. Qui lasciai la mia vita, Chi nel fior di giovinezza, and Rimanti, o mio signore.

B. I cannot choose only three.

C. How about YOU name three songs??

D. Fuck off!

E. Get the fuck off my stage!

What is your favourite time signature?

A. I have too many to choose just one!

B. 3/4

C. 5/4

D. 3/8

E. 4/4

What wardrobe staple are you rarely seen without?

A. Voluminous sleeves.

B. A red pelisse.

C. A bow tie.

D. Wide collars.

E. Does eye makeup count?

How many instruments do you play?

A. 5-7.

B. 9.

C. 1.

D. 6.

E. 5.

If you answered mostly As, classic punk rocker Francesca Caccini is your style icon! If you answered mostly Bs, classic punk rocker Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is your style icon! If you answered mostly Cs, classic punk rocker Claude Debussy is your style icon! If you answered mostly Ds, classic punk rocker Ludwig van Beethoven is your style icon! If you answered mostly Es, queen of pop-punk Avril Lavigne is your style icon!

