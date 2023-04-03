Dexys announce new album, release “I'm Going to Get Free” video

by Em Moore
Dexys, formerly Dexys Midnight Runners, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feminine Divine and will be out July 28 via 100% Records. This is their first album in 7 years. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’m Going To Get Free” which was directed by Guy Myhill. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Feminine Divine Tracklist
1: The One That Loves You
2: It's Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)
3: I'm Going To Get Free
4: Coming Home
5: The Feminine Divine
6: My Goddess Is
7: Goddess Rules
8: My Submission
9: Dance With Me