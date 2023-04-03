Dexys announce new album, release “I'm Going to Get Free” video

Dexys, formerly Dexys Midnight Runners, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feminine Divine and will be out July 28 via 100% Records. This is their first album in 7 years. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’m Going To Get Free” which was directed by Guy Myhill. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Feminine Divine Tracklist

1: The One That Loves You

2: It's Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

3: I'm Going To Get Free

4: Coming Home

5: The Feminine Divine

6: My Goddess Is

7: Goddess Rules

8: My Submission

9: Dance With Me