Dexys announce new album, release “I'm Going to Get Free” video

11 hours ago by Em Moore

Dexys, formerly Dexys Midnight Runners, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Feminine Divine and will be out July 28 via 100% Records. This is their first album in 7 years. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’m Going To Get Free” which was directed by Guy Myhill. Check out the video and tracklist below.