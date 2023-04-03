Teens In Trouble have announced a run of US and Canada shows for this May. Dog Party will be joining them on the majority of dates. The shows lead up to both of the bands’ performances at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Teens In Trouble released their debut self-titled EP in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5/12
|Raleigh, NC
|The Wicked Witch (Teens In Trouble only)
|5/13
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto Project (Teens In Trouble only)
|5/15
|Davenport, IA
|Raccoon Motel
|5/16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
|5/17
|Youngstown, OH
|Westside Bowl
|5/19-21
|Montreal, QC
|Pouzza Fest
|5/22
|Toronto, ON
|Lee’s Palace