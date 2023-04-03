Teens In Trouble / Dog Party (US & CAN)

Teens In Trouble / Dog Party (US & CAN)
by Tours

Teens In Trouble have announced a run of US and Canada shows for this May. Dog Party will be joining them on the majority of dates. The shows lead up to both of the bands’ performances at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Teens In Trouble released their debut self-titled EP in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
5/12Raleigh, NCThe Wicked Witch (Teens In Trouble only)
5/13Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto Project (Teens In Trouble only)
5/15Davenport, IARaccoon Motel
5/16Grand Rapids, MITip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
5/17Youngstown, OHWestside Bowl
5/19-21Montreal, QCPouzza Fest
5/22Toronto, ONLee’s Palace