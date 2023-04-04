PRIORS announce new album, release “Daffodil” video

by Em Moore
Montreal-based punks PRIORS have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Daffodil and will be out June 2 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Studio Del Scorpio. PRIORS released their EP NEWNEWNEW in 2022 and their album My Punishment on Earth in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Daffodil Tracklist
1. Pursuit Of Happiness
2. Daffodil
3. Narcolepsy
4. Optimizer
5. Fresh Start
6. Burgundy
7. Taste For Blood
8. Separation Anxiety