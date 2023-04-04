Buggin announce debut LP, release video for “All Eyes On You” (ft. Jordan Moten of Kharma)

Chicago-based hardcore band Buggin have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Concrete Cowboys and will be out on June 2 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new single “All Eyes On You” which features guest vocals from Jordan Moten of Kharma. The video was directed by Lars Juveland. Buggin will be touring the UK and Europe starting in June and released Brainfreeze in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.