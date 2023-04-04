Paper Bee sign to Get Better Records, announce new album

Philly-based Paper Bee, which includes members of Radiator Hospital and All Dogs, have announced their signing to Get Better Records. The band will be putting out an album on the label called Thaw, Freeze, Thaw which will be out May 19. The band has also released a video for their first song from the record called “I Don’t Talk To You”. The video was created by Nick Berger. Paper Bee released their single “If We Cannot Belong And May Not Leave” in 2017 and their split album with Loone, Now I Know You and See How Wide You Are to the World in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.