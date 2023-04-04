Cop/Out announce new album, release “All Things Change”

New York-based punks Cop/Out have announced that they are releasing a new album. It is called All Together Now and will be out May 23. The band has released a new song called “All Things Change”. Their previously released singles, “Commie Ska”, “Kill Capitalists”, and “See You In Hell” will also appear on the record. The band will be touring the US with the Subhumans starting in May. Cop/Out released their split with Ground Score as well as their EP We Dream of Peace in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.