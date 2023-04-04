Miesha and The Spanks announce East Coast shows (US & CAN)

Miesha And The Spanks
by Tours

Miesha and The Spanks have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this May. This run of shows will culminate in their performance at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Miesha and The Spanks will be releasing their new album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi on April 14 via Mint Records and released their Singles EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
5/12Palisade Social BowlLondon ON
5/14Westside BowlYoungstown OH
5/15Mohawk PlaceBuffalo NY
5/16BerlinNew York NY
5/17Wolfe Island HotelWolfe Island ON
5/18House of TARGOttawa ON
5/19Monarch TavernToronto ON
5/20-5/21Pouzza FESTMontreal QC