Miesha and The Spanks have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this May. This run of shows will culminate in their performance at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Miesha and The Spanks will be releasing their new album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi on April 14 via Mint Records and released their Singles EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|5/12
|Palisade Social Bowl
|London ON
|5/14
|Westside Bowl
|Youngstown OH
|5/15
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo NY
|5/16
|Berlin
|New York NY
|5/17
|Wolfe Island Hotel
|Wolfe Island ON
|5/18
|House of TARG
|Ottawa ON
|5/19
|Monarch Tavern
|Toronto ON
|5/20-5/21
|Pouzza FEST
|Montreal QC