Gumm announce debut LP, release “Slogan Machine” video

Chattanooga-based hardcore punks Gumm have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Slogan Machine and will be out May 19 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and filmed by Taylor Stribrny and Nick Farrow. Gumm will be playing shows with Jivebomb starting today and playing on select shows on Drain’s upcoming tour. The band released their Two Song Promo in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.