Belvedere announce US tour

Belvedere
Belvedere have announced tour dates for the US. This will be their first US tour in over 20 years. The band will be announcing more US shows later on. Belvedere released their album Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 23Detroit, MISmalls
Aug 24Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
Aug 25Green Bay, WiBadger State Brewing
Aug 26Spencer, IAThe Music Studio
Aug 27St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
Aug 28Newport, KYSouthgate Revival Room
Aug 29Pittsburgh, PAClub Café
Aug 30Washington, DCPie Shop
Sep 01New York City, NYTV Eye
Sep 02Scranton, PACamp Punksylvania
Sep 03Malden, MAFaces Brewery
Sep 04Buffalo, NYMohawk