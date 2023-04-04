Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Belvedere have announced tour dates for the US. This will be their first US tour in over 20 years. The band will be announcing more US shows later on. Belvedere released their album Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 23
|Detroit, MI
|Smalls
|Aug 24
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|Aug 25
|Green Bay, Wi
|Badger State Brewing
|Aug 26
|Spencer, IA
|The Music Studio
|Aug 27
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|Aug 28
|Newport, KY
|Southgate Revival Room
|Aug 29
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Club Café
|Aug 30
|Washington, DC
|Pie Shop
|Sep 01
|New York City, NY
|TV Eye
|Sep 02
|Scranton, PA
|Camp Punksylvania
|Sep 03
|Malden, MA
|Faces Brewery
|Sep 04
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk