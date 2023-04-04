Punknews is throwing a vinyl swap in Philly on April 29!

Records! Records! Records! We love 'em! You love 'em! Everybody loves 'em! So, we are throwing out first vinylo swap on April 29 in Philly…

Come to the PHILLY RECORD FREAK OUT! We will have 10,000+ records plus tapes and CDs, spread out across a whole lot of sellers. Plus, Punknews' John G and Sammie B will be selling records, t-shirts, and other cool stuff! Plus, we'll have DJs spinning cool cuts and a whole bunch of other cool things for sale. There will be punk, metal, classic rock, jazz, Hip, Hop, cheap, rare, and rare records!

Early bird admission is at 10am and regular admission runs from 11am-4pm. That's April 29 at Philamoca in Philly, located at 531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. You can check out the facebook event right here!