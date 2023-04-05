Husker Du to release archival live album, 'Tonite Longhorn'

Husker Du have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Tonite Longhorn and was recorded over the span of four nights between July 1979 and September 1980 at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in Minneapolis. The album will be out on 2xLP vinyl for Record Store Day (April 22) and will be released digitally on August 25 via Reflex Records. The band has also released the live version of “Do You Remember?” which was recorded live on July 13, 1979. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Tonite Longhorn Tracklist

Insects Rule The World

I’m Not Interested

Sex Dolls

Can’t See You Anymore

Sexual Economics

Do You Remember?

Nuclear Nightmare

All Tensed Up

Strange Week

Don’t Try To Call

Industrial Grocery Store

Do The Bee

Do You Remember?

Ode To Bode

Don’t Have A Life

All I’ve Got To Lose

Don’t Try It

Writer’s Cramp

Gilligan’s Island

What Went Wrong

Uncle Ron

MTC

Drug Party

Chinese Rocks (Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers cover) Termination

Call On Me

Gravity

Statues