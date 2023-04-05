Husker Du to release archival live album, 'Tonite Longhorn'

Husker Du have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Tonite Longhorn and was recorded over the span of four nights between July 1979 and September 1980 at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in Minneapolis. The album will be out on 2xLP vinyl for Record Store Day (April 22) and will be released digitally on August 25 via Reflex Records. The band has also released the live version of “Do You Remember?” which was recorded live on July 13, 1979. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Tonite Longhorn Tracklist
Insects Rule The World
I’m Not Interested
Sex Dolls
Can’t See You Anymore
Sexual Economics
Do You Remember?
Nuclear Nightmare
All Tensed Up
Strange Week
Don’t Try To Call
Industrial Grocery Store
Do The Bee
Do You Remember?
Ode To Bode
Don’t Have A Life
All I’ve Got To Lose
Don’t Try It
Writer’s Cramp
Gilligan’s Island
What Went Wrong
Uncle Ron
MTC
Drug Party
Chinese Rocks (Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers cover) Termination
Call On Me
Gravity
Statues